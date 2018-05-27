WEATHER: Warm day but thunderstorms are brewing for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has forecast a warm day with sunny spells for Derbyshire for today, Sunday, May 27, but heavy, thundery showers are expected later.

Heavy and thundery showers are due to be pushing up from the south, according to the Met Office, and these could result in torrential downpours in places.

The Met Office has also given a yellow warning for potential thunderstorm flooding from midnight into the early hours of tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday, May 28.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms during the day are expected to continue this evening.

Conditions are expected to be humid by tonight, according to the Met Office, with the risk of some further heavy and thundery showers with some mist and fog forming.

Temperatures could reach highs of 22 degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, and lows of 13 degrees.

By tomorrow, mist and fog are expected to clear to leave another warm day for many areas, according to the Met Office, with spells of sunshine but sadly the risk of some further heavy and thundery showers remains.