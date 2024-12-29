'We are on the right path' - Buxton boss gives his take on the National League North season so far

Buxton FC v Farsley, manager John McGrath : F

​John McGrath beamed with pride after Buxton’s battling 3-2 win over Alfreton Town on Boxing Day.

Goals from Kieran Burton, Tommy Elliott's and Ben Sault sealed a 3-2 win following an explosive first-half.

“That is one of my favourite three points of the season against an Alfreton side who are the opposite to us in how they play,” said the Bucks boss.

"Alfreton are good at what they do but we wanted to impose our style on them.

“Going a goal down and then playing the way we played, we were excellent and well deserved of the three points. We created numerous chances in that first half.

“The players have learned from the games we lost earlier in the season, they are learning every game.

"It is disappointing to go behind so early but we stuck to our game plan and executed it well. We coped well and I’m very proud.

“The lads were excellent to a man, the subs who came on made a difference as well. I'm really proud. We coped really well with the long ball and the back three were superb. I can't single anyone out, they were all superb.

“We defended really well with the ball in the box and the long throw. It was a really professional performance which I am really pleased with.”

It means Buxton entered 2025 fifth in the National League North table after their brilliant recent run of form.

And McGrath believes that league position shows the club are doing something right.

“I have got full confidence in every player in there,” added. “The club is going in the right direction.

“It’s only the halfway point. We know what we want to achieve and the boys are certainly on course for that.

“The fans have been fantastic as always. It was great to see the ground packed on Boxing Day. They are our 12th man and push us on, we keep trying to produce on the pitch.”

Buxton travelled to Chorley on New Year’s Day, after the Advertiser had gone to press.

See our website for reaction and a report on the game.