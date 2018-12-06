Wartime songs, poetry and music are shared at community event in Buxton’s Thomas More School

A community ‘hotpot and singalong’ evening was held at Thomas More School, Buxton, to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War and people who fought and died in both world wars.

Entertainment was provided by staff and pupils who were joined by Fairfield Band and St Anne’s RC Church Choir.

Personal tributes including a poem written during the war, read by members of staff whose relatives lived through the wars or died in combat.

Pupils performed war time poems and songs, and the school jazz band played some items from the Big Band repertoire.

Fairfield Band played medleys of tunes from the war eras while a hotpot supper was shared.

St Anne’s Church choir led the community singing which everyone enjoyed.

The evening ended with a very moving performance of the Last Post by a pupil, during which slides of wartime scenes and soldiers were shown. This was followed by everyone singing “We’ll Meet Again”

The audience members ranged from children to people in their 90s and everyone enjoyed the evening.