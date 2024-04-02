Walker stuck in mud up to her thighs at popular Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst walking through the Woolpacks on Kinder Scout a young lady had the frightening experience of becoming stuck in the mud up to her thighs.

She was part of a group of four adults. The group were unable to pull her out. Passing walkers were also unable to extract her. With no obvious way forward and the casualty getting extremely cold and frightened, they called the Mountain Rescue.

Kinder Mountain Rescue sent a fast party with mats and straps to extract her. Before they arrived, the walker had made one last effort and managed to get herself out.

Unfortunately, in the process she injured her legs and was unable to walk off. She was also suffering from hypothermia. After treatment, rescuers placed her on the stretcher and began a 70-minute evacuation in poor weather and difficult ground conditions to their vehicles at Edale Cross.