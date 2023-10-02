A walker was seriously injured following a fall in the Peak District.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edale Mountain Rescue was called to assist a walker who had sustained a potential serious head injury in the Padley Gorge area of the Longshaw Estate.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The casualty was packaged into the vacuum mattress and placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher, to make ready for evacuation.

Air ambulance and Edale Mountain Rescue have been called to reports of a walker seriously injured following a fall in Peak District. (Credit: Edale Mountain Rescue)

Due to the exact location, and before mountain rescuers could safely extract them, they had to set-up a rope system in order to get the stretcher up steep ground to a safe location, to enable team members to carry the stretcher back to the roadside.

Once back at the roadside, the casualty was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for scans and further treatment.