Walker seriously injured after significant fall at popular Peak District beauty spot - as air ambulance and mountain rescue team attend
Edale Mountain Rescue was called to assist a walker who had sustained a potential serious head injury in the Padley Gorge area of the Longshaw Estate.
East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were also requested.
The casualty was packaged into the vacuum mattress and placed on a Mountain Rescue stretcher, to make ready for evacuation.
Due to the exact location, and before mountain rescuers could safely extract them, they had to set-up a rope system in order to get the stretcher up steep ground to a safe location, to enable team members to carry the stretcher back to the roadside.
Once back at the roadside, the casualty was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for scans and further treatment.
A spokesperson from Edale Mountain Rescue said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the good samaritan passer-by that helped the casualty and their partner.”