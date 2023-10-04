News you can trust since 1852
Walker airlifted from Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers after suffering “serious injury”

A walker was evacuated from a Peak District beauty spot by an air ambulance after sustaining a “serious injury.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
At 12.25pm on Tuesday, October 3, a number of emergency services were called to reports of an injured walker in the Peak District.

An Edale Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “The team was called, along with our colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, to assist a walker near the Hollins Cross area of Castleton.

“As is sometimes the case for midweek callouts, our neighbouring team, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, was also in attendance.

An air ambulance was deployed to the scene. Photo: Edale MRTAn air ambulance was deployed to the scene. Photo: Edale MRT
An air ambulance was deployed to the scene. Photo: Edale MRT

“The walker, who had taken a fall on slippery ground, sustained a serious leg injury as a result of the fall. Once treated for their injury by EMAS personnel, the walker was packaged into a vacuum mattress and placed on a mountain rescue stretcher, before being conveyed to the air ambulance for onward transport to Royal Derby Hospital for scans and further treatment.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the rescue and wish the walker a speedy recovery.”

