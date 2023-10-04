Walker airlifted from Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers after suffering “serious injury”

A walker was evacuated from a Peak District beauty spot by an air ambulance after sustaining a “serious injury.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 12.25pm on Tuesday, October 3, a number of emergency services were called to reports of an injured walker in the Peak District.

An Edale Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “The team was called, along with our colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, to assist a walker near the Hollins Cross area of Castleton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As is sometimes the case for midweek callouts, our neighbouring team, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, was also in attendance.

An air ambulance was deployed to the scene. Photo: Edale MRT

“The walker, who had taken a fall on slippery ground, sustained a serious leg injury as a result of the fall. Once treated for their injury by EMAS personnel, the walker was packaged into a vacuum mattress and placed on a mountain rescue stretcher, before being conveyed to the air ambulance for onward transport to Royal Derby Hospital for scans and further treatment.