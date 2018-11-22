Video and pictures show hidden Derbyshire village beneath Ladybower reservoir

Remains of a Derbyshire village lost beneath Ladybower reservoir are now on show – and we’ve been to take a look.

Low water levels at the beauty spot in the Hope Valley have revealed the ruins of the village Derwent, which was flooded in 1943 to make way for the reservoir.

The historically low level of Ladybower reservoir after the dry summer of 2018. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

People are now flocking to the area to catch a glimpse of the remnants of the forgotten buildings, which include a church, village hall and manor house.

