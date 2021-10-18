Van driver airlifted to hospital after A6 crash

Derbyshire Police received the first reports of a vehicle leaving the road at around 4.25pm on Friday, October 15, and officers were quickly on the scene alongside other emergency services and council highways workers.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene for almost three hours, causing congestion on surrounding roads

A spokesperson for the force said: “A Ford Transit van came off the southbound carriageway between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge, gone into a ditch and hit a tree.

The incident forced police to shut the A6 between Chapel and Whaley Bridge during Friday rush hour. (Image: Google)

“The road south was closed initially between the roundabout at the Fickle Mermaid pub and the roundabout at the junction of Buxton Road. The northbound carriageway was closed later to allow the air ambulance to land. At that time on a Friday evening, it caused significant traffic problems but the road fully reopened at around 7.30pm.”

They added: “The driver, thought to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital in Sheffield and the last update we received indicated that his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

“We will speak to him to understand what happened when he is well enough. Quite a few witnesses stopped at the scene, but anyone who saw the incident occur and was unable to stop can contact the roads policing unit by calling 101 or sending a private message via our website, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident reference 21*601278.”