Two taken to hospital after A515 crash near Buxton

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash near Buxton on Friday afternoon.

The collision involving a red Jaguar XJ and a lorry happened on the A515 between the junctions of the B5055 Tagg Lane and The Rake.

Derbyshire police said two people travelling in the car sustained injuries which were not life threatening or life changing.

RELATED ARTICLE: Reports of air ambulance after serious collision closes Buxton route



A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 1.18pm on November 8 to Hartington.

"We sent a paramedic in a fast response car, an air ambulance and a road ambulance. Two patients were taken to North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary, one via road ambulance and the other via air ambulance.”

The road was shut for a number of hours.