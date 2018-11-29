Tribute paid to 'beloved and very beautiful' 36-year-old Derbyshire woman who died following a collision

The family of a 36-year-old Derbyshire woman who died following a collision have paid their respects.

Rajwinder Kaur Atwal, 36, from Littleover, died at the scene of the collision that took place on Thursday, November 22.

A family statement said: “It is with great sadness and sorrow that our beloved and very beautiful Rajwinder Kaur Atwal passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 22.

"Our hearts are broken and we don’t know how we will continue on but know that we will remember her each and every day. She will remain forever in our hearts.”

The incident took place around 6.40am just after the Derby South services at Shardlow.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone was driving eastbound on the A50 that morning, who saw a black Astra pulled into the side after the services or a pedestrian beside the road.

Please quote the reference number 18000564756 in any correspondence.

