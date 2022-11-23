Tree planting honours the late Queen Elizabeth
Members of Burbage WI have planted a flowering cherry to celebrate the late Queen’s platinum jubilee
Members of the group decided to plant a flowering cherry tree in the Jubilee Gardens on St Johns Road, to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee. Permission to plant the tree was given by Chatsworth.
Queen Elizabeth became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, before she passed away in September.