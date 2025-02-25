Work will begin ‘in the foreseeable future’ on Derbyshire’s, if not the UK’s, longest temporary traffic lights in Chapel-en-le-Frith - with the owner footing the bill.

It has been announced that work to the derelict house on High Street, Chapel, is expected to begin shortly meaning the hoardings and the temporary traffic lights which have been up for nearly four years will soon be coming down.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “As a Council we do not have a specific power that deals with the problem at 9 Chapel High Street, so I am grateful to officers for finding a way through to get us to the point where we can now resolve this issue. The works to repair the property and get to a point where the traffic lights can be removed, are now out to tender and we expect work to begin shortly.

“The cost of the works and the traffic lights will be recovered from the owner of the property.”

Work to begin ‘shortly’ on Derbyshire longest temporary traffic lights in Chapel-en-le-Frith which have been up for more than three and a half years. Photo Jason Chadwick

In February 2021 structural engineers warned High Peak Borough Council the bowing front wall of 9 High Street posed a serious risk to road users, pedestrians and neighbouring property owners.

The council installed wooden buttress to support the wall, obstructing traffic in one direction and requiring the installation of temporary traffic lights.

In 2021 the council exercised its powers under the Building Acts to deal with the immediate issue of the dangerous structure.

Councillor Kath Sizeland, the borough councillor for Chapel West has been campaigning for years to get the issue sorted.

She said: “Work will now be starting in the foreseeable future. It is three years since I arranged a meeting and secured the Council’s agreement to sort out repairs under special powers.

“My greatest disappointment is that largely through lack of will from the Labour administration it has taken so long to get to this stage.”

Labour MP Jon Pearce added: “We’re all sick of the house falling down and the queuing at the traffic lights so it’s brilliant that the council are stepping in and they are going to try and recover the money off the owner.”