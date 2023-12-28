News you can trust since 1852
Warning for High Peak drivers as plummeting temperatures set to bring risk of ice

Derbyshire County Council has issued a warning to High Peak drivers as plummeting temparatures are set to bring difficult conditions on the roads.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Temperatures are set to drop overnight across High Peak – with 0° forecast in the early hours of Friday, December 29 in Buxton.

As this brings a risk of ice on roads in the High Peak, Derbyshire County Council has announced that from midnight primary routes in the area will be gritted.

In an appeal issued for drivers, a spokesperson for the council said: “We'll continue to monitor conditions, and if you're out and about please take care.”

