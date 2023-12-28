Warning for High Peak drivers as plummeting temperatures set to bring risk of ice

Derbyshire County Council has issued a warning to High Peak drivers as plummeting temparatures are set to bring difficult conditions on the roads.

Temperatures are set to drop overnight across High Peak – with 0° forecast in the early hours of Friday, December 29 in Buxton.

As this brings a risk of ice on roads in the High Peak, Derbyshire County Council has announced that from midnight primary routes in the area will be gritted.