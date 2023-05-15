Northern’s new partner, Seatfrog, revealed passengers across all operators in the North of England incur re-booking costs of £93million every year after missing pre-booked journeys.

Since they came together in April, Northern customers have been able to use the Seatfrog app to change their tickets for another service departing the same day for £2.50.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our customers have been able to use the Seatfrog app for just over a month – and for those whose plans have changed, it’s proving popular."

Train ticket re-booking costs could plummet thanks to Northern Rail's new app partnership with Seatfrog

Seatfrog has reportedly saved customers £43m since launching in 2018 and after the success of the Northern partnership, the company is aiming to expand to other operators.