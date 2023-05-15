Train tickets: Northern looking to eliminate re-bookings costing passengers £93,000,000 per year
Northern Rail have revealed a new app partnership seeking to cut costs for customers who spend millions re-booking for missed or changed journeys.
Northern’s new partner, Seatfrog, revealed passengers across all operators in the North of England incur re-booking costs of £93million every year after missing pre-booked journeys.
Since they came together in April, Northern customers have been able to use the Seatfrog app to change their tickets for another service departing the same day for £2.50.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our customers have been able to use the Seatfrog app for just over a month – and for those whose plans have changed, it’s proving popular."
Seatfrog has reportedly saved customers £43m since launching in 2018 and after the success of the Northern partnership, the company is aiming to expand to other operators.
The partnership between Seatfrog and Northern is aimed to provide better “on the day” flexibility for passengers who have changed their travel plans.