Train operator to install public access defibrillators at High Peak stations

A total of 60 more live-saving defibrillators are set to be mounted at locations across Northern’s station network over the next three months, including Buxton, Whaley Bridge, New Mills Central, Chinley, Edale and Disley.

The train operator also installed more than 100 defibrillators across its network last year – and the devices was put to use 22 times over the same period.

Chief operating officer Tricia Williams said: “Our 187 defibrillators are a huge benefit to both our customers and the communities we serve, as they are all positioned in public places, where anyone can use them.

Look out for yellow defibrillator boxes like this appearing at local stations in the spring.

“The installation of 60 more defibrillators could help save even more lives. We plan to continue to introduce this equipment at even more of our stations.”

Every defibrillator has step-by-step, spoken word instructions built-in to it which explain how to use it on someone in an emergency.

Computers inside the defibrillators work to analyse a person’s heart rhythms to find out if an electric shock is needed. Electrodes then automatically deliver the shock if required.

All of the life-saving units have been added to the national register and training will be offered by the local ambulance service to station staff along with local communities.

Around 60,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the UK every year, and emergency services attempt resuscitation in about half of them.

Defibrillators can be used to shock the heart to restore a heart rhythm, but only about 20 per cent of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrest cases are treatable by defibrillation by the time emergency services arrive.

On average, only eight out of 100 people for whom resuscitation is attempted by emergency services in England survive to leave the hospital, and each minute without intervention reduces the chance of survival.

If you encounter someone having a cardiac arrest, call 999 to request paramedic support immediately before starting CPR and, if possible, sending someone to find a defibrillator.

To check the location of your nearest defibrillator, go to www.defibfinder.uk.