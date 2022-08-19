Traffic congestion and air quality on A6 corridor through High Peak under spotlight
Proposals on how to tackle traffic congestion and air quality on the A6 corridor through the High Peak are expected to be put forward in the next few months.
Progress is currently being made with an A6 corridor study, which has been commissioned by local authorities in response to concerns about congestion and air quality in communities on the busy route, including Disley, Newtown, High Lane and Furness Vale.
The study was initiated following a meeting in December 2020 between the three local MPs: David Rutley, Robert Largan and Will Wragg, representing Macclesfield, High Peak and Hazel Grove and relevant local authorities. The MP’s all raised strong concerns, as communities in their constituencies are most affected by these challenges.
During an update meeting in July, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council confirmed it has been working alongside Cheshire East Council, Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council to address the concerns of local residents.
The authority has commissioned infrastructure consultants, AECOM, to take forward the A6 corridor study over the coming months.
Most Popular
-
1
Buxton couple to share wedding day with 4,500 revellers at Eat in the Park
-
2
High Peak reservoir gets Green Flag quality mark thanks to volunteer efforts
-
3
Police shut Buxton road after diggers report bomb discovery
-
4
Derbyshire Police warn of latest WhatsApp scam that has cost victims over £1.5m in just five months
-
5
Traffic congestion and air quality on A6 corridor through High Peak under spotlight
Read More
Currently, up to date traffic count data is being collected and monitoring is ongoing, with the aim for traffic modelling to be completed in the autumn. Options for consideration on how to tackle traffic congestion and improve air quality will then be set out later this year or in early 2023.
The meeting also offered the opportunity for those present to follow up on a range of issues to be covered in the study: including air quality monitoring, traffic light sequencing at key junctions, cycle lanes, public transport and the impact of HGVs on the route.
Speaking after the meeting, David Rutley MP said: “Residents in Disley and other affected communities along the A6 have raised strong concerns regarding traffic congestion and air quality for several years. It is now positive to see progress being made with this study designed to seek solutions for local residents. I am pleased to see a strategic approach, involving key stakeholders, is taking place and I will continue to work with all the interested parties to make further headway over the months ahead.”