Traffic congestion and air quality on A6 corridor through High Peak under spotlight

MP David Rutley on the A6 at Disley

Progress is currently being made with an A6 corridor study, which has been commissioned by local authorities in response to concerns about congestion and air quality in communities on the busy route, including Disley, Newtown, High Lane and Furness Vale.

The study was initiated following a meeting in December 2020 between the three local MPs: David Rutley, Robert Largan and Will Wragg, representing Macclesfield, High Peak and Hazel Grove and relevant local authorities. The MP’s all raised strong concerns, as communities in their constituencies are most affected by these challenges.

During an update meeting in July, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council confirmed it has been working alongside Cheshire East Council, Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council to address the concerns of local residents.

The authority has commissioned infrastructure consultants, AECOM, to take forward the A6 corridor study over the coming months.

Currently, up to date traffic count data is being collected and monitoring is ongoing, with the aim for traffic modelling to be completed in the autumn. Options for consideration on how to tackle traffic congestion and improve air quality will then be set out later this year or in early 2023.

The meeting also offered the opportunity for those present to follow up on a range of issues to be covered in the study: including air quality monitoring, traffic light sequencing at key junctions, cycle lanes, public transport and the impact of HGVs on the route.