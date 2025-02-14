Toyota Aygo causes traffic chaos after driving wrong way up slip road in High Peak
The incident took place at A6 Chapel-en-le-Frith Bypass at approximately 8.43 am on Monday, February 10, when a blue Toyota Aygo travelled the wrong way up the slip road.
The road was busy due to the time of day and the vehicle crossed the path of both oncoming traffic and two lanes of vehicles travelling in the direction of Barmoor Clough.
Today (Friday, February 14) Derbyshire police have launched an appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has any dash-cam footage to come forward.
Anyone who can help the officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 2500084759.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.