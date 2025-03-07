Three weeks of temporary traffic lights in Buxton to fix gas leak

Motorists travelling through Buxton can expect three weeks of three-way temporary traffic lights as Cadent Gas carries out emergency repair work to a gas pipeline.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works are set to begin on Monday 10 March to replace a section of the gas pipeline under Station Road in Buxton to ensure residents remain safe, warm and connected.

The pipeline, originally installed in the 1970s will be replaced at the junction of Station Road and Palace Road after Gas Distribution Network Cadent identified a leak in the pipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pipeline’s safety has been ensured between now and the start of the work which is expected to last for approximately three weeks.

There will be three way traffic lights on Station Road and Palace Road for three weeks as Cadent look to repair a gas leak. Photo google maps

An added challenge associated with this job is that the leak is at a junction where the pipe sends gas into two parts of the town, meaning the work required for this replacement is more complicated than a conventional job.

Phil Hendrick, Head of Customer Operations, Cadent, said: “We work to ensure the safety of our customers and to keep the gas flowing across our network.

“When we identify leaks in our pipes, we act with urgency to make them secure and then perform repairs or replacements to limit any leakage into the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate the temporary traffic management needed to enable the road to stay open will add to local congestion, but we also hope people understand.

“I want to stress that this is emergency work and the safety of our customers is always our number one priority.”

Traffic management will be in place throughout the duration of this work.

This will include temporary three-way traffic lights positioned on Station Road and Palace Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two temporary pedestrian crossings will be set up to replace the existing crossings that will be out of use while the Cadent team are at work.

Cadent employs around 1,200 people in the North West.

It is responsible for maintaining and upgrading more than 21,000 miles of (mostly) underground gas distribution pipes and providing a 24/7, 365-days-a-year gas emergency service.

Phil added: “During times like these it is a good reminder that if you smell gas, always ring the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999*, day or night. “It is a good idea to save the number in your phone should you ever need it.”