High Peak MP Jon Pearce says he is ‘delighted’ that the A57 Snake Pass has been given £7.6m of government funding to make the road safer.

It was announced earlier in July that the Government is providing £7.6m to deliver life-saving improvements on the iconic A57 Snake Pass.

This funding will deliver a vital package of safety improvements, including speed limit signage, improved visibility, stabilisation of the carriageway, and a dedicated motorcycle safety barrier.

The road is a hill pass in the Peak District, crossing the Pennines, connecting Sheffield and Manchester, it is known for having several dangerous bends and blinds summits, with a higher-than-average accident rate.

Data from the House of Commons Library shows between 2018-2023, High Peak had 1,135 total casualties, with 17 fatal casualties and Snake Pass was one of the least safe roads.

The funding is expected to prevent more than 93 fatal and serious collisions over the next 20 years, as well as reduce congestion and lower emissions.

Mr Pearce said: “Having spoken to constituents across High Peak, particularly in Glossop and the Hope Valley, I know people have huge concerns about the safety of the road and the feasibility of keeping it open.

“This road is High Peak’s vital link to Manchester and Sheffield.

“Keeping the road open is crucial for people’s livelihoods and for the local economy.”

Derbyshire Council, which owns and maintains the road, said it could not afford repair works.

Mr Pearce said: “Therefore, I have been campaigning in Parliament, speaking in the House of Commons and to Ministers directly to keep the road open and make it safe.

“I am delighted that the Government has listened and made this crucial

investment, giving my constituents that use Snake Pass the improvements that they desperately needed.”

Heidi Alexander MP, Secretary of State for Transport, said: “One of this Government’s top priorities is road safety. Just one death on our roads is too many.

“Since becoming the MP for High Peak, I know that Jon has campaigned tirelessly to see improvements on the Snake Pass.

“I’m delighted to announce that people across Derbyshire, Sheffield and Manchester will benefit from this Government investment to keep the road open and provide vital life-saving

improvements.

“I recognise that we must go further, that’s why we’re delivering on our first Road Safety Strategy in over a decade, to ensure that the UK’s roads remain among the safest in the world.”

This scheme is currently going through a consultation phase and is expected to be completed within three years.

Speaking about the funding High Peak Borough Councillor Nigel Gourlay for Chapel East added: "I am pleased the Government has announced £7.6m towards safety improvements on the Snake Pass.

“This money was agreed with the previous Conservative Government.

“The incoming Labour Government honoured those pledges on the condition of an embargo.

“I regret that such an arrangement was made, as this news greatly affects many of my residents living along the Snake, as well as those in Bamford.

“When asked questions about road safety during the recent local elections, when I could have offered reassurance, I remained silent, because there was an implicit threat that the money would disappear if Labour could not announce it themselves.”