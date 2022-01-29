Snake Pass closed in Derbyshire due to 'extreme winds'
The Snake Pass has been closed to vehicles due to strong winds from Storm Malik.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 12:07 pm
Derbyshire police confirmed the road closure and said they had been dealing with a number of fallen trees on the route.
A force spokesperson said: “The Snake Pass is currently closed due to high winds.
"Please use alternative routes and take extra care if you are out and about today.”
Derbyshire police contact centre tweeted: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident of fallen trees on the Snake Pass.”