Snake Pass closed in Derbyshire due to 'extreme winds'

The Snake Pass has been closed to vehicles due to strong winds from Storm Malik.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 12:07 pm

Derbyshire police confirmed the road closure and said they had been dealing with a number of fallen trees on the route.

A force spokesperson said: “The Snake Pass is currently closed due to high winds.

The Snake Pass in Derbyshire has been closed to vehicles due to strong winds from Storm Malik. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"Please use alternative routes and take extra care if you are out and about today.”

Derbyshire police contact centre tweeted: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident of fallen trees on the Snake Pass.”

