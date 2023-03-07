Shocking photo shows lorry crashed into railway bridge in High Peak town
A lorry collided with a railway bridge in a Derbyshire town – with the route closed while the HGV was recovered.
At around 11.30am this morning, a lorry crashed into the railway bridge over Manchester Road in Chapel-en-le-Frith, close to the New Inn.
The road was closed while the HGV was removed from the scene.
Derbyshire Police confirmed that the route reopened at 1.00pm and no one was injured during the collision.