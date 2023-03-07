News you can trust since 1852
Shocking photo shows lorry crashed into railway bridge in High Peak town

A lorry collided with a railway bridge in a Derbyshire town – with the route closed while the HGV was recovered.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 2:48pm

At around 11.30am this morning, a lorry crashed into the railway bridge over Manchester Road in Chapel-en-le-Frith, close to the New Inn.

The road was closed while the HGV was removed from the scene.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the crash. Credit: Simon Dowd
Derbyshire Police confirmed that the route reopened at 1.00pm and no one was injured during the collision.

