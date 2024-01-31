Scenic Peak District route popular with tourists set to close for both drivers and hikers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The National Trust has confirmed that engineers will be checking the rockface along Winnats Pass between February 19 and March 1.
These checks will be only be taking place on weekdays, from 8.00am until 5.00pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For safety during that time, road and footpath closures will be in place, and people are advised not to walk through the pass.
Those travelling in the area were encouraged to plan their route to avoid the area during these times.
Footpaths along Mam Tor and the Broken Road (Old Mam Tor Road), as well as the Mam Tor car park, will remain open.