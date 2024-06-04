Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Police officers closed Hyde Lane in Hartington yesterday evening (June 3) due to a building rubble, bricks and other materials left on the road.

Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Department was notified and asked to attend to clear the motorway.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “I can confirm we removed the rubble and the road is reopened.”

Police are not sure how the lane became blocked, and they have now launched an appeal to find out more about the incident.

Anyone who has any information that could help with their enquiries is asked to contact police on any of the methods below quoting incident 1091 of June 3:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.