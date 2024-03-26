Rail passengers warned of cancellations and delays on Northern trains through the Peak District until May
A safety inspection of the track between New Mills Central and Manchester Piccadilly took place yesterday (Monday, March 25).
Today, Northern confirmed that some lines remained blocked, and that train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.
The disruption caused by this is expected to continue until the end of the day on May 6 2024. This will impact trains on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester – calling at Grindleford, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope, Edale and Chinley.