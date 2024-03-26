Rail passengers warned of cancellations and delays on Northern trains through the Peak District until May

Disruption is expected on Northern trains travelling through the Peak District between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly – with cancellations and delays likely over the coming weeks.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:38 GMT
A safety inspection of the track between New Mills Central and Manchester Piccadilly took place yesterday (Monday, March 25).

Today, Northern confirmed that some lines remained blocked, and that train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Rail services on the Hope Valley Line will be impacted.

The disruption caused by this is expected to continue until the end of the day on May 6 2024. This will impact trains on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester – calling at Grindleford, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope, Edale and Chinley.

