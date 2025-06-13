Network Rail has announced it will be spending £7.5m to improve Chapel Milton viaduct and the line will close for nine days in the summer so the work can be carried out.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news of the multi-million pound project was made public on Friday June, 13 and only one of the picture perfect viaducts, just outside Chapel-en-le-Frith, is being repaired.

David Hunter, Network Rail’s senior freight manager for the North West and Central region, said: “Chapel Milton viaduct is the only route allowing freight services to transport aggregate from four major Derbyshire quarries to serve the construction sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a Grade II listed Victorian structure and requires a modern touch to make sure freight trains can pass over it safely and efficiently for generations to come.

£7.5m Network Rail project to improve Chapel Milton historic Grade II listed viaduct. Photo Network Rail

“Around 25,000 tonnes of material is transported across the viaduct every day. Each train takes about 76 wagons off the roads.

“The longevity of the viaduct is essential to the success of the economy and reducing the carbon footprint of the construction sector.”

The 160-year-old 15-arch structure is a mainstay of the success of the country’s freight network, allowing services to transport stone, cement and limestone from four major Derbyshire quarries to destinations across Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These goods are essential for the construction sector, which uses the materials to build homes, roads and railway upgrades such as HS2.

On average 25,000 tonnes of material is carried over the viaduct daily, and to keep those freight services moving safely and reliably in future, the project team will be filling in voids across each span to strengthen the structure, repairing brickwork, as well as reinforcing the parapets or the bridge walls.

The team will be installing new waterproofing and drainage systems, handrails and guardrails to improve the safety for workers and replacing and realigning the railway track.

Max Lloyd, AmcoGiffen’s operations director, said: “AmcoGiffen is proud to be working in close collaboration with Network Rail on this vital infrastructure project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The viaduct plays a critical role in supporting the movement of freight, supplying the construction industry.

“The investment will help to ensure the long-term reliability of a key transport link and contribute to sustainability, delivering real value for the communities along the route.”

In September, the Great Rocks freight line will close for nine days as contractor AmcoGiffen carries out the essential improvements.

To carry out this work safely, the line over the viaduct will be closed between 29 August and 7 September 2025. The track will be removed and then replaced when the work is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail has worked closely with freight companies to plan the work with as little disturbance to their operations as possible.

Engineers are already in the area preparing the site for the major work.

Local residents are being invited to an information event on Wednesday 18 June at Chinley Independent Chapel the Sunday School Building.

From 4-7pm, members of the project team will be available to answer any questions about the work and the expected impact on the local community.