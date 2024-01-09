The first phase of a multi-million pound Severn Trent scheme has begun – with Derbyshire drivers set for weeks of roadworks along a busy Peak District route.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent is securing future water supply for thousands of homes and businesses across Derbyshire through a series of resilience projects totalling £22 million on the Derwent Valley Aqueduct (DVA).

These projects will support the Victorian aqueduct, which provides water to thousands of homes across the Derwent Valley, by enhancing and upgrading key parts of the surrounding network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the initial £500,000 phase, which will see 600m of new water pipes laid along the A619 in Baslow between the Devonshire Arms and Bar Brook crossing, begun yesterday (January 8).

Works will take place along the A619 at Baslow.

The first scheme will be delivered in three phases, with the full project expected to be completed by June 2024.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place along the A619 at Baslow, where they will remain for five weeks. From early February, a clockwise one-way system will be in effect for four weeks on Nether End and Church Lane.

Between early March and late June, work will continue to take place on private land off the A619. During this period, there will be no impact on traffic travelling through Baslow.

Advertisement

Christina Massey, Community Communications Officer at Severn Trent, said: “The DVA resilience project is a really important piece of investment that will ensure a continued supply of water for thousands of homes and businesses in case of any issues with the aqueduct itself.

Advertisement

“Our priority is to ensure that our customers have access to clean, safe drinking water whenever they need it – and upgrades such as this are crucial in making sure we meet this commitment.