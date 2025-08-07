£1m to repair sink hole on B5470 Macclesfield Road

Cheshire East Council say they estimate that repairing the Macclesfield Road Rainow embankment will cost £1m and do not want to delay construction until 2026 so are starting work this autumn.

The embankment supporting the B5470 Macclesfield, midway between Ginclough and Kettleshulme collapsed together with part of the carriageway in January 2025.

Since then the road has remained closed.

Now Cheshire East Council has updated plans for repairing the collapse on the road.

The B5470 sink hole in need of repairs which will cost £1m. Photo Jon Stuart Baker.

A council spokesperson said: “We are currently estimating that work on site will begin in late autumn and be completed in late winter or early spring.

“Due to the scale and complexity of the repair, the estimated cost is around £1 million.

“We will have more detailed information on construction dates, duration, and cost in early September, after the final option has been reviewed.

“We understand that working in the Peak District during the winter is not ideal due to the weather.

“However, we have decided to proceed with the work to get the road reopened as soon as possible rather than delaying construction until 2026.”

They said ‘significant rainfall’ would have played a to have been a contributory factor to the sudden subsidence, which they describe as ‘unexpected’.

Since January Cheshire East has finished all complex ground investigations on site, which included an ecology survey and drainage survey, and assessing the condition of the embankment and the surrounding area.

A council spokesperson said: “We will select the best option by comparing factors like cost, constructability, environmental impact, and project duration.

“We estimate this will be completed by early October, though the exact timeline will depend on the design's complexity.

“We are also in close communication with the Peak District National Park Authority to ensure that all proposals comply with relevant planning legislation.”

The council say they do not anticipate any issues with planning, but this will be confirmed once the design is complete.

The spokesperson continued: “To ensure we've got this right and prioritise everyone's safety, the road closure will remain in place. We've extended the necessary permit to secure the road space to undertake the works.

“This also means no other work will happen nearby, minimising further disruption.

“We understand this is frustrating for residents and businesses, and we're working hard to reopen the road as soon as it's safe to do so.”

The 60 and 60A buses will be operating a revised route during the closure and throughout the construction phase, a dedicated walkway away from the works area will be provided to ensure that access for pedestrians and cyclists is maintained.

Speaking about the £1m repairs Derbyshire County Councillor Ruth George for Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook added: “This is disappointing for the many people who rely on the road for work, education, travel or healthcare and I’ve written to Cheshire East to urge completion of a durable solution as soon as possible.

“While it’s helpful that work is starting this autumn rather than waiting for next spring, it’s a concern that winter weather will create further delays.

“It has taken the council far too long to get to this stage following the collapse in January and I’ve asked that lessons are learned for any future problems with this road.”