Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government’s Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, opened the new and accessible platform at the station which has been extended to accommodate six-carriage trains. This is the first time the station has had two platforms since the 1980s.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “I am delighted to mark the completion of the Hope Valley Railway Upgrade – another project delivered which demonstrates our continued commitment to improving transport in the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This Government funded scheme means passengers will now benefit from improved reliability and accessibility when travelling between Sheffield and Manchester. The upgrade is just one of hundreds we’re delivering, with more to come as part of our Network North plan made possible by reallocated HS2 funding – carrying out even further upgrades on this vital line, including electrification, to cut journey times and improve capacity for thousands of passengers.”

£150m upgrade to the Hope Valley Line has now been completed. Photo submitted

Work started in 2021 and since then key improvements of the Hope Valley Railway Upgrade have been made. These include part of the upgrade which has seen signalling improvements along the line to improve reliability and a new overbridge at Hathersage West, as well as replacing the current foot crossing to improve safety.

A 1km railway loop has also been installed between Bamford and Hathersage, allowing faster services to overtake slower trains, relieving a bottleneck. Additional track has also been installed to the South of Dore & Totley station to relieve a longstanding freight train bottleneck.

Neil Holm, Managing Director of Transpennine Route Upgrade said: “The completion of the Hope Valley Railway Upgrade is a great step for train travel in the North. After three years of hard work and planning, passengers between Manchester and Sheffield can enjoy a much-improved railway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad