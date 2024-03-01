The council 25 reactive teams out seven days filling over 2,000 potholes a week across the county.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit said: “We are very aware that potholes are an issue on many of the county’s roads.

“The last few months really have thrown exceptional things at us, several named storms, November’s freeze and snow, December’s double the usual rainfall, and more snow and rain this year. All of this has had an impact on the roads.

“We do understand though that what residents want to see is action.”

To tackle the potholes on the roads at the moment the council say the are focusing on hot tarmac, or hotbox repairs where they can and cut out and seal larger areas where possible.

They say four extra bumper teams are working on big sectional resurfacing in hotspots on the A515, the A6 or the A57.

Further highways teams across the county carrying out patch resurfacing ahead of the capital surface dressing in the summer.

Councillor Cupit said: “And we’re accelerating our additional hotspot resurfacing programme of 250 sites where we’ve got a cluster of potholes.

“We’ve done 35 sites already this year and have 40 more scheduled over the next few months.

“We understand there’s lots of anger, upset and frustration over the roads. But we are working hard to battle the backlog.

We know you’re fed up of this issue and we’re sorry for this.”

The council said looking ahead, they are also working on other equipment they can use when the weather improves to support road repairs.

They are also planning trials of new materials and technology to see what works best in the different parts of the county.

Councillor Cupit added: “We’d ask residents to continue reporting potholes on our website, as these reports go direct to our teams, and we will repair any actionable defects as soon as we can. You can do this on our website at derbyshire.gov.uk/reportit.”

Our photographer has been out and about getting photos of some of the worst potholes on our roads.

