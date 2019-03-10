Police advise motorists to avoid number of "treacherous" High Peak roads due to snow and ice

Snow and ice has led to treacherous conditions on many High Peak roads, with police advising motorists to avoid a number of routes.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team are advising motorists to avoid the A53, the A54, the A537 and the A6 at Taddington bypass.

Derbyshire County Council gritters are currently out gritting the affected routes, police added in a post on Facebook.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in force from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow (Monday).

It states: "Icy patches and wintry showers expected Sunday night and first thing Monday giving a few travel problems."

People should expect some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, it adds.