Police advise motorists to avoid Buxton as snow causes gridlock
Motorists are being advised to avoid Buxton as snow is causing gridlock in the town.
Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Avoid Buxton. The roads are grid locked due to the snowy weather conditions. Stay safe, take care.”
A number of other local sites on Facebook are also reporting issues on the roads across the High Peak.
Problems and delays have been reported on the A6 between Buxton and Dove Holes by several people, and there are also reportedly issues across the High Peak.
The Peak Travel Watch Facebook page is currently reporting issues on the A53 Buxton to Leek road and Long Lane in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
High Peak Buses have suspended a number of routes this afternoon and the A57 Snake Pass and A6024 Holme Moss are both currently closed because of the snow.