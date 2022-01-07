Police advise motorists to avoid Buxton as snow causes gridlock

Snow in Buxton on Friday. Photo - Buxton Police SNT

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Avoid Buxton. The roads are grid locked due to the snowy weather conditions. Stay safe, take care.”

A number of other local sites on Facebook are also reporting issues on the roads across the High Peak.

Problems and delays have been reported on the A6 between Buxton and Dove Holes by several people, and there are also reportedly issues across the High Peak.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peak Travel Watch Facebook page is currently reporting issues on the A53 Buxton to Leek road and Long Lane in Chapel-en-le-Frith.