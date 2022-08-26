Petition to save Hayfield to Stockport bus route gains more than 1,000 signatures in a week

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised about the 358 service, which runs from Hayfield to Stockport, via New Mills and Marple, as a major shake-up of services in Greater Manchester is currently underway.

Operators across Greater Manchester – including Stagecoach, First and Arriva – intend to cut 33 ‘non-viable’ services altogether from October 30, as the government’s Covid recovery funding comes to an end. A further 32 would either run less often or have shortened routes.

Campaigner Steve Grieve said: “We need to do everything we can to keep this bus service.

Hayfield could lose the 358 bus service to Stockport in the autumn

"This bus is a lifeline for students going to three different colleges on the route, for people who don’t drive and for pensioners and commuters who want to get into town.”

Steve lives in Little Hayfield and uses the bus to get to work at Marple and Cheadle Hulme College and said these cuts are very short sighted.

“This is a bus route that services the community and the community needs this bus.

"Last week we held a public meeting where more than 190 people turned up and since then I started a petition which has more than 1,100 signatures on the online version and hundreds on the paper version.

"This tells me the strength of feeling from the community of how much they value the bus service of the 358.”

He explained that while the bus service may be quieter during school holidays, during term time the bus is a vital service for those who attend Marple and Cheadle Hulme, Aquinas and Stockport colleges and the bus is always full and well used.

The 55-year-old said: “Taking the bus service away is ridiculous.

"It will force more people into their cars which is bad for the environment and will cost more in fuel for people too.”

It has been suggested that the service will continue as far as Strines, but it is not yet clear whether it will continue into Derbyshire.

The 358 service is partly funded by Derbyshire County Council and Steve is looking to submit a question to the full council meeting which is taking place next month.

He said: “This is a fight I’m not giving up on and if we don’t get the right answers we will keep protesting and do all we can to save the bus.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan attended the public meeting held in New Mills last week and also called an emergency meeting to discuss things further.

He said: “I have held emergency meetings with both Transport for Greater Manchester and Derbyshire County Council. I am pleased that both sides have confirmed they want the 358 to continue to operate and that they are in positive discussions. I have also received confirmation from Stagecoach that they are bidding to continue to operate the service.

“I am working with local residents and on a cross-party basis to try and ensure the 358 bus continues to operate after October. I am optimistic that if we work together, we’ll get the right result.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council added: “We are aware of the concerns about this commercial route being withdrawn and are in discussions with the bus operator and Transport for Greater Manchester to see if there are any solutions.”

To sign the petition visit change.org/p/save-the-358-bus?recruiter=1274159617.