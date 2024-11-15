Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists heading out into the Peak District have been warned to brace for heavy traffic this weekend.

That’s because of Christmas events taking place at a number of popular tourist destinations across the Peak District.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have issued a warning to drivers, with heavy traffic expected this weekend around Bakewell and the Chatsworth Estate – as a series of Christmas events take place.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Several festive events are taking place in Derbyshire this weekend, so roads are expected to be much busier than usual in the Bakewell/Chatsworth areas.

A number of festive events are taking place in the Peak District this weekend - with drivers being warned to expect traffic.

“Please leave extra time for your journey if you’re travelling to or near Chatsworth, Thornbridge Hall, Bakewell or Haddon Hall.”

Christmas at Chatsworth, which began on November 9, will see visitors flock to the Peak District stately home this weekend. A Christmas Market is also being held at Thornbridge Hall and Bakewell – along with the festive artisan market at Haddon Hall.