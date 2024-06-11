Peak District roadworks causing disruption for motorists and buses travelling to tourist hotspots – including Chatsworth House and Bakewell
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roadworks along the A619 at Baslow have caused disruption for drivers today – and led to delays on a number of bus services.
There are two sets of roadworks impacting motorists on the A619 at Baslow. The first set are close to the junction with Eaton Hill, and are set to be completed by 3.30pm today. The second set of roadworks is underway near the Robin Hood Inn, and will be finished on June 13.
The roadworks have caused disruption to Hulleys of Baslow bus services across Derbyshire.
A Hulleys of Baslow spokesperson said: “Due to roadworks and temporary lights in Baslow, our services have been affected and aren't running to schedule. Delays are affecting our 84, 170 and 257.
READ THIS: New exhibition at Chatsworth celebrates Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust's half-century of achievements
“The following service has been cancelled: 170 – 12.00pm Bakewell to Chesterfield. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.