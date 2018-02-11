Peak District roads closed due to heavy snowfall and ice hazard

Heavy snow has caused the closure of A57 Snake Pass and A537 Cat & Fiddle.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “Gritting teams have been treating all primary and secondary routes since the early hours and will be out again this afternoon.”

More snow is forecast across the county throughout the rest of the day and into Monday, up to 10 centimetres on high ground.

Motorists have been reporting hazardous conditions in other parts of the county.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue team attended one incident on Chunal Road near Glossop at around 10am this morning, in which a vehicle had skidded of the road and down a grass embankment. The driver is not thought to have been injured.