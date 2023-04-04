Passengers urged to check before travelling as work continues on Hope Valley Railway

New track will be installed at West View Lane and through Dore & Totley station as part of ongoing work to build a second railway line, platform, and accessible footbridge at the station.

No trains will run between Sheffield and Hope stations on Saturday 8, Sunday 9, and Sunday 16 April, to allow essential upgrade work along the line.

Passengers are being urged to check their journeys and plan ahead at https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/

Dore & Totley station car park will also be closed from Tuesday 4 April (6am close) until Friday 21 April (12pm open) to facilitate construction work and the delivery of rail materials.

Disabled parking and an alternative drop off point will be in place temporarily at Ladies Spring Grove. Local businesses, Hair Union, Rajdhani restaurant and the Summerhouse restaurant will remain open and accessible throughout.

When travelling to the station, passengers are encouraged to walk, cycle or car share where possible. All 97, 98 and 217 buses along Abbeydale Road South stop outside the station.

Graeme Whitehead, Senior Sponsor at Network Rail, said: “Progress continues on the Hope Valley Railway Upgrade, as we improve the historic line between Manchester and Sheffield.

“We understand the disruption that these essential upgrades create in the community in the short term and we thank local residents and passengers for their continued patience and understanding while we undertake this work.”

Once complete, the £145m Hope Valley railway upgrade programme will remove several bottlenecks along the Hope Valley line to enable more reliable passenger journeys between Manchester and Sheffield.

Construction work started in summer 2022, with the installation of new rail track at Dore & Totley station, while the first phase of track installation for the new passing loop at Bamford has been completed.