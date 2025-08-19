Passenger needed ambulance on overcrowded train from New Mills to Manchester

Northern says it is ‘committed to keeping everyone safe’ after a passenger needed medical attention on a crowded train from New Mills to Manchester.

A passenger who was travelling from New Mills Central to Manchester on Wednesday August 13, saw what happened.

They said: “I was on the 5.19pm train on the hottest day of the year and the train was so overcrowded.”

He says the train had to stop to allow an ambulance crew on so they could assist with the incident.

He added: “The proceeding and following trains were not running, so all the passengers had to get on that one train. This has been an ongoing problem now for two weeks.”

In November last year High Peak MP Jon Pearce slammed Northern after two people fainted on the train to Manchester and called a meeting with the train company to try to improve services.

Last year Northern said they had secured a new rest-day working agreement for train drivers and were keen to agree a way forward on Sundays with their conductors.

It was also noted more trains were being added to the Northern Fleet to try and tackle the issue of overcrowding and said ‘following the arrival of additional Class 323 electric trains, we will make some changes to planned train formations to provide additional capacity’.

However, the problems are still occurring on the line to Manchester.

A Northern spokesperson said: “We are committed to keeping everyone who travels on our services safe during their journeys and in this case the conductor intervened quickly and called for medical attention.

“Peak-time trains running between Manchester and New Mills Central have been busy, as we cannot operate some services while the Greek Street roundabout bridge in Stockport is being replaced.”

In Stockport the 67-year-old railway bridge carrying a roundabout over the West Coast Main Line is being replaced in a £20m Network Rail project with a 21 day rail closure.

A spokesperson for Northern added: “We are constantly reviewing the latest data on passenger journeys made across our network to ensure we can meet demand, but it’s not always possible to provide extra carriages as there are a limited number in our fleet.”