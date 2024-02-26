Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from safer neighborhood teams issued Fixed Penalty Notices to vehicles contravening the white line system.

On Saturday (February 24) the notices were issued to vehicles in Grindleford on the B6521 Main Road in Nether Padley area and due to the number of offending vehicles, officers ran out of traffic offence reports and had to ask for more to be brought out to them.

On Sunday (February 25) notices were issued in Hathersage near Leadmill Bridge and on Sheffield Road. Fixed Penalty notices were also issued to vehicles in Grindleford on the B6521 Main Road, Nether Padley area – despite officers posting about notices being issued to vehicles the day before in the same location.

On both days the vehicles that had been issued a Fixed Penalty Notice were parked near signs which advised them that parking at the location was an offence.

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said: “Sadly, even with these signs in place motorists still commit offences putting themselves and other road users at risk.