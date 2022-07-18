Northern Rail warns Derbyshire passengers not to travel on Tuesday as extreme heat disrupts network

The train firm, which operates a number of services through Derbyshire, has told passengers to only travel if necessary on Monday (July 18) but said they should not travel on Tuesday (July 18) amid health and safety fears over the exceptionally hot weather.

The warning comes as amber and red extreme heat warnings come into force across the UK, with temperatures likely to be in the high 30s and even reach 40°C in some areas.

Dozens of operators have already advised they will be running a slower service on Monday and Tuesday after National Rail implemented speed restrictions across its network.

A Northern Rail train (stock image)

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “We don’t issue ‘Do Not Travel’ notices lightly, but given the guidance published by government and expected disruption caused by extreme temperatures, we feel this is the safest advice for our customers.

“There will be blanket speed reductions in place and a limited timetable in operation throughout the region.”

The announcement also follows Network Rail’s decision to close the East Coast Main Line (ECML) between 12pm and 8pm tomorrow for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds due to the extreme weather.

Northern said some routes will be closed completely, especially on Tuesday, in the North East, Yorkshire and Humber and said customers should not attempt to travel as there will be no alternative options.