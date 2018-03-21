Northern announces plans to increase number of trains on Buxton to Manchester line

Nothern Rail has announced it is to increase services on the Buxton to Manchester rail line to two trains an hour.

The move is part of a series of revisions to train services set to come into force in May.

From May 20, Northern will begin operating two trains an hour between Buxton and Manchester Piccadilly, significantly increasing the capacity on one of the most popular routes into the city.

The enhanced services form part of Northern’s May timetable change, which the company says is paving the way for future improvements and getting the network ready for the arrival of new and fully refurbished trains.

Liam Sumpter, Northern’s Regional Director, said: “Whilst we have been able to offer some notable improvements in our May timetable, including to and from Buxton and the picturesque Peak District, it’s disappointing that some customers will not see such benefits.

“Our proposed timetable for May 18 was dependent on the successful delivery by Network Rail of the Manchester to Preston Electrification Project, which has been significantly delayed.

“This means some of the extra services we had planned for May, will now be arriving later than planned. We also had to make the difficult decision to temporarily reduce some services, but remain committed to improving these in the future.”

Northern’s May 2018 service changes are as follows:

Three weekday trains an hour will be provided between Hazel Grove and Manchester:

Two trains an hour Buxton – Manchester Piccadilly

Hourly Hazel Grove – Manchester Piccadilly

Most services will call at Davenport, Woodsmoor and Disley

Two Sunday trains an hour between Hazel Grove and Manchester:

Hourly Buxton – Manchester Piccadilly

Hourly Hazel Grove – Manchester Piccadilly

Sheffield/New Mills Central/Rose Hill – Manchester Piccadilly

Hourly Sheffield – Manchester Piccadilly service every day

Two weekday trains per hour New Mills Central – Manchester Piccadilly via Bredbury (one of which is Hope Valley Sheffield service)

Two weekday trains per hour Rose Hill – Manchester Piccadilly via Hyde