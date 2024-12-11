A plan of action for Derbyshire's longest running temporary traffic lights – which have been up almost four years – is expected in the New Year and High Peak Borough Council says there will be no charge to tax payers.

The traffic lights on High Street Chapel-en-le-Frith have celebrated birthdays, Christmases and now as residents have hung tongue in cheek advertising around the fences.

Chapel DIY started the trend with a banner which read ‘This would have been fixed by now if they’d got the materials from Chapel DIY’.

Stoney Philbin and Co responded with another banner which states ‘unlike these guys we know how to meet deadlines’.

Residents of Chapel-en-le-Frith have put up tongue in cheek advertising around Derbyshire's longest running temporary traffic lights. Photo submitted

The advertising has been praised by the local community with one person saying ‘credit to Chapel people that it brings out the humour in us’.

Another said: “Ironically, if they'd sold the space for advertising when the shores first went up, they'd probably have enough money to rebuild by now.”

And while the people of Chapel have dealt with the situation with humour it still raises the issue as to what is actually happening.

One resident said: “These are probably the longest running 'temporary' traffic lights and have just become a standing joke in the area.

“Promises and deadlines for dates of repairs have come and gone, but the temporary lights endure.

“I believe the cost of just the traffic lights is in the region of £300 per week, that's about £60,000 of tax payers cash for four years worth of hold ups.”

Councillor Anthony McKeown, Leader of the Council, has clarified the cost and said: “The cost of the traffic lights and any works in default are recoverable from the building’s owner and will not result in cost to the taxpayer.”

In February 2021 structural engineers warned High Peak Borough Council the bowing front wall of 9 High Street posed a serious risk to road users, pedestrians and neighbouring property owners. The council installed wooden buttresses to support the wall, obstructing traffic in one direction and requiring the installation of temporary traffic lights.

In 2021 the council exercised its powers under the Building Acts to deal with the immediate issue of the dangerous structure.

In the spring the council served the private owners of the property with a notice under S215 of the Town and Country Planning Act which required the owner to repair the building by July 2024.

This deadline has been and gone and Councillor Mckeown said: “As a Council we are disappointed the existing owner of the building failed to comply with the requirements of the notice to put the building right.

“Since that failure to comply, the council has been working through the options open to the us in terms of responding to the failure to comply with a notice, which are prosecution or works in default.

“Since July we have been progressing with work to understand the risks, costs and benefits associated with both options so that Councillors can make an informed decision about how to proceed. “Councillors are expected to receive a report setting out options for next steps early in the New Year.”