We looked at the latest government figures to reveal the busiest train stations in High Peak last year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station in the country, including the 14 stations for which data was collected in the High Peak area.

Its figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line. But what about in High Peak? Here were the most used stations in the year to March. The Top Five Stations were:

With 584,000 entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, Glossop station topped the charts as the busiest train station in the High Peak area.

1. Glossop – With 584,000 entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, Glossop station topped the charts as the busiest train station in High Peak.

2. Buxton – This was followed by Buxton station, which saw people enter and exit 302,000 times last year.

3. Hadfield – In third was Hadfield – 225,000 entries and exits were recorded there.

Advertisement

4. New Mills Central – Just behind on 175,000 entries and exits was New Mills Central.

Advertisement

5. New Mills Newtown – And rounding out the top five was New Mills Newtown, with 135,000 entries and exits.

Elsewhere, the busiest stations outside London were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly. Glasgow Central was the most used station in Scotland, and Cardiff Central topped the list in Wales. The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton in Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.