High Peak Buses say there has never been a better time to get the bus as discounted fares continue and a new service will operate from Harpur Hill to Fairfield until 7pm.

At the end of last month High Peak Buses announced the 185 and the 186 would combine to form a new cross-town service.

Keith Myatt, head of business development for High Peak Buses Limited, said: “We’re really pleased to once again work in partnership with Derbyshire County Council and introduce the enhanced local bus services 185 and 186 – the ‘Buxton Buzz’ which will see two buses arrive in a dedicated livery to provide the cross-town services linking Fairfield.

“The Buxton Buzz will operate both clockwise and anti-clockwise loops of Harpur Hill and A515 to serve the new housing developments along with the brand-new Aldi store.”

It was also announced by the government that money which was allocated for HS2 will be used to improve the bus network including capped fares of £2 for High Peak Buses passengers.

Keith said: “It is great news that the discounted fares scheme has been extended to December 2024, and High Peak Buses will continue to be part of the Scheme.”

The Government launched the scheme to help families, commuters and other passengers save money last year, with a £2 Single Fare cap across England. Passengers on High Peak Buses can buy the £2 single ticket on board with cash or your contactless card or mobile device.

Day, Week and Month tickets will still be available to purchase on the bus or via the Centrebus App, but it may be cheaper to purchase a £2 single each time you travel, for the duration of the scheme.

Keith said: “Buxton is buzzing with improvements to local bus routes along with the extension of the £2 single fare cap through to 31 December 2024.

“We are working closely with Derbyshire County Council to deliver additional daytime journeys on route 61 between Buxton and Glossop.