Derbyshire County Council is looking at installing a new pedestrian crossing on a busy Buxton road.

A letter sent out to Buxton residents from Chris Henning, executive director at county hall, explains what will be happening at the junction of the A53 Manchester Road and George Street.

He said: “Derbyshire County Council proposes the installation of a controlled crossing on the A53 Manchester Road in the vicinity of George Street in Buxton.”

Looking at how this will impact road users Mr Henning said going forward vehicles will not be permitted to enter George Street when travelling in either direction on the A53 Manchester Road.

New safety measures planned for George Street, Buxton.

Vehicles shall also not be permitted to turn right when entering the A53 Manchester Road from George Street.

Mr Henning said: “In order to accommodate the controlled crossing there is requirement to build out the footway on the eastern corner of the junction of the A53 Manchester Road and George Street in the vicinity of 10 Cavendish Circus in order to provide sufficient footway width to accommodate the crossing point on the southern side of the A53 Manchester Road.”

Due to the alignment of the proposed build out of the kerb line the council say it will be necessary to restrict vehicle movements in and out of George Street at its junction with Manchester Road.

Derbyshire County Council proposes the following prohibitions and restrictions to accommodate the controlled crossing.

This news has been welcomed by residents with one saying: “Actually that would be a great improvement to have a proper crossing there.”

Another said: “I agree it’s a good plan.

“I have seen so many less able people struggling to cross the road there this will make it much safer.”

The thoughts were echoed by another resident who said: “Definitely needed there, also need one by Morrisons roundabout.”

A final pedestrian said: “We’ve needed a crossing there for years, it’s hard work getting across during rush hour.”

However some were concerned the new pedestrian crossing would be ‘too close to the roundabout, it’s just going to clog up traffic even more’.

The plans are out for consultation with Derbyshire County Council until Tuesday April 15 and residents are invited to have their say.

Email the council with your views to [email protected]