New campaign aims to increase bus travel in Peak District villages

The Use Your Bus initiative will run for a fortnight from Monday, April 11, involving a public information blitz in local newsletters and social media, plus flyers delivered to homes in selected villages.

At the same time, the campaign will encourage Sheffield residents to catch the bus and leave their cars at home when planning a day out to the Peaks.

Peter O’Brien, of campaign partner Hope Valley Climate Action, said: “In many ways, our bus services are one of the Hope Valley’s best kept secrets. Castleton and Hope for example have an hourly service to Sheffield, whilst Bamford, Hathersage, Grindleford and Eyam have the same into Bakewell.

Could you reduce your climate impact by using the bus for more local journeys? (Photo: Daniel Wildey)

“Residents in Bradwell can travel easily by bus into Bakewell or Sheffield, and Hucklow, Foolow, Eyam and Grindleford have really convenient services to Buxton.”

He added: “One problem is that many people just aren’t aware of them, nor that they provide comfortable, stress free travel, and with no parking charges or problems.

“And for visitors from Sheffield, travel by bus means they can not only avoid queues and congestion on the narrow lanes in the Hope Valley, but offers an opportunity to enjoy our beautiful landscape from an entirely different perspective.”

A diagram of bus services in the Hope Valley

As well as highlighting the most convenient routes and services, campaign materials emphasise how enjoyable a bus journey can be as part of a day out with friends and family, or for regular trips – and that going by bus can give time to chat and read, or just simply relax.

Use Your Bus is being actively supported by FirstBus, Hulleys of Baslow and Stagecoach, and has also been backed by Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, High Peak Borough Council, the Peak District National Park, Sheffield City Council and the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive.

Peter said: “Use Your Bus is a wonderful example of bus operators, local authorities and Hope Valley Climate Action coming together to promote bus travel as a way in which we can all reduce carbon emissions in a practical way.”

To find your local bus service go to https://www.derbysbus.info or phone 01709 515151.