New bus service will take passengers from Buxton to Castleton - daily
A spokesperson for High Peak Buses said: “From Sunday June, 30 a new 62 service will operate between Buxton and Castleton via Dove Holes, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Edale and Hope, with some journeys operating between Edale and Castleton.”
The 62 will operate between Buxton and Castleton via Dove Holes, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Edale and Hope, with some journeys operating between Edale and Castleton.
From Buxton to Castleton, the new service will depart at 8.25am, 12.20pm and 3.45pm.
From Edale to Castleton, it will depart at 10am, 1.40pm and 5.10pm.
Returning from Casteleton to Buxton, it will depart at 10.25am, 2.05pm, and 6.05pm.
And leaving from Castleton to Edale, the bus will depart at 9.25am, 1.20pm, and 4.50pm.
For the full timetable on the new 62 service visit highpeakbuses.com/service-changes/
