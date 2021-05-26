New bus service from High Peak to Alton Towers

High Peak Buses is extending the Sunday and bank holiday Monday Skyline 199 journey through to Hartington, Peak Wildlife Park and Alton Towers, to offer a direct route to the two attractions.

The service will launch this Sunday (May 30) and run until August 30 on Sundays and bank holiday Mondays, with one journey to the attractions in the morning, and one return journey in the afternoon.

The new service means there will be a bus route from Manchester Airport through the High Peak and on to Alton Towers.

It will pick up passengers in New Mills, Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Buxton, Sterndale Moor, Pomeroy and Hartington.

Departing Manchester Airport at 7.45am, it will arrive at Alton Towers at 10am.

The return journey, the X99 will depart Alton Towers at 5.20pm, and runs through Buxton then as 199 and all points to Manchester Airport.

Nikos Ntalampiras, Operations Manager at Buxton depot, said: “We are very pleased to welcome customers on to this brand-new direct bus service between Manchester Airport, Stockport, Buxton, Peak Wildlife Park and Alton Towers Resort which Skyline 199/X99 provides.

"The introduction of the brand new bus service shows we have listened to feedback from our customers and we would encourage as many people as possible to use Skyline 199/X99, to ensure its long-term viability along with helping to free-up the roads through the local countryside to Alton Towers Resort and don’t forget to pre-book your entrance tickets into Aton Towers Resort – Go on Get on Board and Have a Great Day Out it’s much less fuss by bus.”