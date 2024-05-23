Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail are about to start a four month project to repair the embankment at Hague Bar which will cause some train disruption and see weekend replacement buses being used.

Following emergency ground investigations, engineers confirmed work is required to repair damage to the earth that supports the railway.

Network Rail say engineers are working 24/7 to stabilise the embankment in the Hague Bar area of New Mills until autumn and if the work is not carried out, ‘there is a risk of 50,000 tonnes of earth falling from the railway into the River Goyt’.

Kate Burke, senior communications manager for the North West route of Network Rail, said: “The team will be drilling pile foundations into the earth and building a wall between the railway and the river to stop the movement of the ground.

The site of the emergency work which is due to start week commencing May 27 at Hague Bar, New Mills to stop 50,000 tons of earth falling into the River Goyt. Photo Network Rail

“This will be carried out as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community and to reopen the railway fully as soon as possible.”

Once the prep work to set up the compound is complete, the team will be working around the clock from the week commencing Monday May, 27 to week commencing 12 August 2024.

From next week the team will be working at the Hague Bar site to construct a ‘contiguous pile wall’ which involves drilling pile foundations into to the ground to create a new retaining wall. Kate says they expect this part of the work to take until July to complete.

In July, the engineers will rebuild the embankment and install new track and ballast, railway stones, onto the railway.

The team will also carry out the same work at the Hague Fold site during this time.

This should take until the end of August.

In September there will be some monitoring work and finishing touches to complete before the compound is removed and the work will be finished.

Because this is an emergency situation, Network Rail say its programme could change as the work progresses.

Kate said: “The team are doing everything they can to minimise the inconvenience to the community during the work.

“We are installing sound barriers around noisy areas and equipment such as generators to keep noise to a minimum.

“The noise will be constantly monitored and is not expected to exceed 85 decibels.

“Our scheme project manager, Vitesh, will be on site during office hours throughout the project.

“We will do our best to help you as much as we can.”

These works will impact train services in the coming months.

Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield services are currently operating via Stockport calling at all stations between Chinley and Dore and Totley.

Manchester Piccadilly to New Mills Central services are operating using a single line between Marple and New Mills Central.

Marple continues to be served by up to three trains per hour – two from Rose Hill and one from Marple At peak times there are two trains an hour from Marple.

On Sundays, rail replacement buses are in operation between Piccadilly – Chinley via Marple. Sheffield trains diverted via Stockport, as per weekdays.

The line will be closed for several weeks over the summer although full details have not been released yet.