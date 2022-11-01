Network Rail to close Hope Valley line for upgrade work on two days this month

Trains will not run between Edale and Sheffield on Sundays, November 13 and 20, to allow engineers to install new track around Bamford station, and upgrade Dore & Totley.

Passengers should consult National Rail Enquiries before travelling but, at the time of writing, trains between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield are expected to start and terminate at Edale, with rail replacement buses operating to and from Chinley, and a minibus operating between Edale and Hope.

Network Rail spokesperson Hannah Lomas said: “The next phase of construction work has started on the Hope Valley line, continuing the essential upgrade to make Dore & Totley station more accessible and train services between Manchester and Sheffield more reliable for passengers.

Disruption is coming down the line this month for Hope Valley rail passengers.

“Thank you to the local community for their patience and understanding while we undertake this work.”

Work in both areas is scheduled for 11pm on the Saturday night to 6am on Monday morning; plus overnight on Saturday, November 6, and Saturdays November 26 to December 18, all 11pm to 6am.

The new track being laid is a key element in the construction of a passing loop between Bamford and Hathersage which will allow faster trains to pass slower trains, removing several bottlenecks on the busy freight and passenger route.

At Dore & Totley, contractors will be working to extend a railway underbridge, which will eventually allow for a second line to pass through the station, requiring excavations, replacement of the current rail stone and packing new stone under the track.

While building materials are being delivered, Dore & Totley station car park will be closed from 6am on Friday, November 4, until noon on Friday, November 25.

Alternative parking will be available in Abbeydale Sports Club, in the top car park, while accessible parking and a drop-off point will be made available on Ladies Spring Grove Road. Local businesses, Hair Union, Rajdhani restaurant and the Summerhouse restaurant will remain open and accessible throughout.