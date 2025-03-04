A petition with just weeks to go before the deadline already has more than 600 signatures calling on DCC to create a safe walking route from the new Forge Manor estate up the hill into the centre of Chinley and onwards to the Primary School.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition was started by Lawrence Myatt and will be submitted to Derbyshire County Council on Sunday March, 9.

Lawrence says over the last couple of years, people with a vested interest in this project have worked collaboratively and proactively with the local council, Wainhomes and other key stakeholders to give this proposal the best chance of becoming a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the petition he said: “Unfortunately, it has now been confirmed the main item preventing discussions from progressing to allow delivery of the footpath is the council agreeing to the adoption of the road bridge on the Forge Manor estate between Blackbrook drive and Hadfield drive.

More than 600 people sign petition for new footpath in Chinley from the new estate at Forge Manor up the hill into the centre of Chinley and onwards to the Primary School.

“Once this agreement is in place, Wainhomes have confirmed that they will be able to reengage with discussions to progress the footpath proposals through to delivery.”

Lawrence, along with hundreds of others are asking the council to review the position of not adopting the road bridge between Blackbrook drive and Hadfield drive.

He said: “The adoption of the bridge and resulting establishment of the footpath which the developer, Wainhomes is keen to support once bridge adoption is confirmed would significantly improve the safety of parents, children and other pedestrians walking from the Forge Manor estate into Chinley village and to the schools on Buxton Road Peak school Chinley Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore it would help to reduce the significant congestion and traffic hazards present during school pick up and drop off times.

“If the adoption of this bridge is a decision which the council are unwilling to agree to, the petition signatories request that the council appreciate the risks associated with not doing so to pedestrians and road users.”

To sign the petition visit https://democracy.derbyshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?Id=65